Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Nuggets on Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers (19-21) look to keep their winning ways going when they face the Denver Nuggets (26-13), who sit at the top of the West. The Lakers are on a five-game winning streak, while the Nuggets have picked up victories in their last two games.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are listed as probable for the Lakers. Lonnie Walker has been ruled out. The Nuggets have no major injuries to note at this time.

The Nuggets are 10.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 241.

Lakers vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +10.5

LA has won the last two meetings this season over the Nuggets, with the most recent triumph coming December 16 in Los Angeles. The Nuggets are a juggernaut at home with a 16-3 record but this spread is too big. Back the Lakers, who have found enough outside of James to stay afloat here, to cover this number.

Over/Under: Under 241

The Lakers are first in points per game in the NBA over the last five. The Nuggets are ninth, which sets up a potentially high-scoring affair. However, all three previous meetings went under this line, and high totals should give bettors pause regardless of how good the offenses are. The under is the much safer pick here.