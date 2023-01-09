2023 overall fantasy football playoff rankings

The National Football League’s regular season has come to a close and it’s time to start some playoff fantasy football. There are many different ways to play fantasy during the playoffs, but if you need to choose a team for the entire playoffs and stick with those players, you need a good set of playoff rankings to help you out.

These rankings are based on .5 PPR scoring.

Playoff predictions strategy

The longer a player you picked lasts in the playoffs, the better you’ll do, so strategy takes on a different approach in playoff fantasy football. For these rankings, the most important aspect is accurately predicting who wins each playoff game. That is of course, nearly impossible, but the closer you are, the better your team will likely be.

So, do you want a possible three games from Patrick Mahomes or a possible four games from Joe Burrow or Josh Allen? I like upside, so usually lean the second way. The extra game might not materialize for any team if the Chiefs and Eagles play in the Super Bowl, but it does give your team a lot of upside if you end up getting four games from a good chunk of your fantasy playoff team.