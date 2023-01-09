TCU injuries, opt-outs, transfer portal entries for CFP National Championship

The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs will take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 9. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium, with the winner taking home the 2022 CFP National Championship

TCU running back Kendre Miller is the biggest question mark heading into the game. The team’s leading rusher, Miller suffered a knee injury in the semifinal against Michigan and remains questionable to appear in the championship.

While some players choose to opt out of bowl games in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, it would be a shocking occurrence to see a player opt out of the national championship and the chance for a ring. However, some players have already entered the transfer portal, and therefore will not be competing with their teams in the title game.

Here, we take a look at the opt-outs and injuries for Georgia ahead of Monday’s game.

Opt-outs

WR Caleb Medford (transfer portal)

Injuries

RB Kendre Miller - Questionable (knee)

LB Thomas Armstrong - Out (ACL)

LB Marcel Brooks - Out (knee)

WR Quincy Brown - Out (ankle)