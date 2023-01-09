How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on January 9

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL.

The company is settling into the new year and sits just under three weeks away from the Royal Rumble in San Antonio on January 28. We’ll see how the red brand continues to build towards the major show tonight.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, January 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

United States Champion Austin Theory successfully defend his title last week, defeating Seth Rollins in the main event of the first show of 2023. With the ref distracted, the former Money in the Bank winner hit Rollins with a low blow, took out his injured knee with a chop block, and hit the A-Town Down for the win. We’ll hear from the U.S. Champ tonight as we’ll find out what’s next for him heading into the Royal Rumble.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeated Alexa Bliss in their title match last week as a result of a disqualification. During the encounter, Bliss was greeted in the crowd by a few men wearing Uncle Howdy masks as well as the Bray Wyatt logo on the titantron. This cause her to snap as she attacked the referee before delivering two DDT’s to the champ on the steel steps. Tonight, Bliss will explain her actions and we’ll see if Belair responds.

We should also get more Royal Rumble build as the night carries. Smackdown is already running qualifying matches and we’ll most likely get the same for the red brand.