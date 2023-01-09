Georgia injuries, opt-outs, transfer portal entries for CFP National Championship

The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs will take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 9. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium, with the winner taking home the 2022-23 CFP National Championship.

Tight end Darnell Washington is one of Georgia’s biggest question marks. He suffered an ankle injury in the Peach Bowl last week that sidelined him in crutches for the rest of the game, but he could still recover in time to face the Frogs. Warren McClendon is also a huge piece of the Bulldogs’ offense, but did not start in the semifinal game after sustaining a knee injury in the SEC Championship.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey was limited in the SEC Championship and the Peach Bowl with a knee injury, but was one of Stetson Bennett’s favorite targets all season. The return of WR Adonai Mitchell could help ease his load in the title game.

While some players choose to opt out of bowl games in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, it would be a shocking occurrence to see a player opt out of the national championship and the chance for a ring. However, some players have already entered the transfer portal, and therefore will not be competing with their teams in the title game.

Here, we take a look at the opt-outs and injuries for Georgia ahead of Monday’s game.

Opt-outs

DT Bill Norton (Transfer portal)

Injuries

TE Darnell Washington - Questionable (ankle)

OL Warren McClendon - Questionable (knee)

LB Chaz Chambliss - Limited (knee)

DL Mykel Williams - Questionable

LB Marvin Jones - Questionable

DL Jalen Carter - Probable (ankle)

WR Adonai Mitchell - Probable (ankle)

WR Ladd McConkey - Probable (knee)

OL Tate Ratledge - Will play (shoulder)

OL Xavier Truss - Will play (toe)

DB Dan Jackson - Out (foot)

LB Nolan Smith - Out (pectoral)