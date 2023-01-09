Monday Night Raw preview: Quick thoughts about Jan. 9 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from Legacy Arena in Birmingham tonight as the company continues the march towards the Royal Rumble in just under three weeks.

As we prepare for another episode of the WWE’s flagship show, I’ll give some of my quick thoughts about Raw and what’s in store on the card.

Alexa Bliss back in the Wyatt-verse

Last week, I said that Bliss somewhat channeling Bray Wyatt was them subtly acknowledging the character history while not fully re-connecting the two. Nope, I was wrong. We got two people in Uncle Howdy masks confronting Bliss in the crowd last week and it appears that she’s going to converge with Wyatt’s story on Smackdown.

I don’t know, I just wish they would move past Bliss’ involvement in the Wyatt-Fiend universe. I understand the longterm storytelling with it, but this is something we all collectively moved on from in 2021. Not a fan.

Austin Theory gaining momentum

The WWE has quickly redirected the Austin Theory character after he failed to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase this past fall. He’s shown more of an edge, he’s the United States Champion, and he picked up a big win over Seth Rollins to seemingly bring an end to that feud.

That’s where someone like Theory should be in this juncture of his rise and it seems like there’s a clear direction for him. I’m curious as to what the company has planned for him heading into Royal Rumble/Wrestlemania season.

Royal Rumble

Hey, the Royal Rumble is in under three weeks! That’s exciting! So far, there hasn’t really been much on the Raw side as far as building towards the show and hopefully they can get some promos and qualifying matches going this evening.