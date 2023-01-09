Will Tua Tagovailoa play in the 2023 NFL Wild Card round

The status of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a subject of interest this week, as the Dolphins prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs. Tagovailoa has dealt with multiple concussions this season, with the latest not getting diagnosed until after the game when the coaches noticed he had gaps in his memory. Tagovailoa hasn’t been able to play the last two weeks and the official line will remain that they can’t look ahead as they take it day-to-day.

We aren’t going to get much out of the Dolphins, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter says he believes the team is hoping Tagovailoa can play in the first round. That would mean the team hasn’t shut him down for the season. So, there is a chance he can play.

Fantasy impact: Tua Tagovailoa (concusssion)

The Dolphins have a better offense when Tagovailoa is in there, so if he can play, it would be a boon for the overall offensive numbers. We’ll just have to wait to see if he can practice this week.