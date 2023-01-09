Will Lamar Jackson play in the 2023 NFL Wild Card round

Will Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson make his triumphant return to the gridiron to save Baltimore’s season from being one-and-done in the 2023 NFL playoffs? In the immortal words of Lee Corso, not so fast, my friends.

The former NFL MVP has missed the Ravens’ last five games after spraining his knee against the Denver Broncos in Week 15. While Jackson was initially expected to be back before the regular season, his playoff status against the Cincinnati Bengals is now in doubt.

On Sunday Night Football, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported that the Ravens are uncertain whether Jackson will suit up against the Bengals in the Wild Card round.

That’s not a great sign for Jackson’s availability.

On Monday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show that Jackson “has told people he’ll be back [for the Bengals game], but people who have watched him aren’t so sure.”

Fantasy impact: Lamar Jackson (knee)

Even if Jackson can return to the football field, he’ll be hard to trust against the Bengals. For Jackson to meet or exceed his value, he’ll have to use his legs, which clearly aren’t 100%.

If Jackson can’t play, the Baltimore Ravens will have to hope that Tyler Huntley is healthy enough to start or it could be Anthony Brown under center once again.