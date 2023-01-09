Pick on the spread for Alabama State-Alcorn State on January 9

With the power conference teams off on Monday, the SWAC takes center stage with the Alabama State Hornets looking to make a statement on the road against the Alcorn State Braves.

Alabama State Hornets vs. Alcorn State Braves (-7.5, 140.5)

Both teams have shoot poorly from the field as Alabama State enters Monday last out of 363 Division I teams in field goal shooting percentage while Alcorn State is 355th in this category.

The outside shooting advantage goes to Alabama Stare as Alcorn State is 358th nationally in 3-point shooting percentage while Alabama State is 268th in 3-point shooting percentage.

With both teams shooting so poorly from the floor, Alcorn State’s over-aggression might be costly as the Braves commit a foul on 30.8% of possessions, the seventh-highest rate of any team in the country.

The Braves also have had turnovers derail a lot of offensive possessions, ranking 281st overall in turnovers per possession and are committing a turnover on 25.5% of possessions at home, which is the fifth-worst home percentage among Division I teams. Alabama State is 64th in this category, committing a turnover on 16.6% of possessions.

With four of Alabama State’s top five scorers pulling in at least 5.4 rebounds per game, and the team entering Monday having allowed 66 points or fewer in each of their first three games in SWAC play, it gives the Hornets will sting Alcorn State on Monday.

The Play: Alabama State +7.5

