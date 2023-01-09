What are the Dolphins chances of winning Super Bowl 57?

The Miami Dolphins are headed to the playoffs after an 11-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 18. As the No. 7 seed in the AFC, the Dolphins will face the No. 2 Bills in Buffalo in the Wild Card round.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins Super Bowl odds: +6000

The Dolphins have the second-longest odds to win the Super Bowl, followed by just the Seahawks. The seventh seed guarantees that you’d have to beat both of the top two seeds just to reach the conference final. Miami enters the Wild Card round as an 11-point underdog.

Who Dolphins have to beat to win the Super Bowl

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Bills in the Wild Card round. This is the third time these two teams will meet this season. The Dolphins won the first matchup and the Bills won the second. The biggest question surrounding this game is whether or not Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa will be fit to return to the field.

If the Dolphins win this game, re-seeding will cause them to face off against the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round, as the lowest remaining seed plays the top seed. If they beat Kansas City, they could play any of the following in the conference final: Bengals, Ravens, Jaguars, and Chargers.