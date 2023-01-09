What are the Chiefs chances of winning Super Bowl 57?

The Kansas City Chiefs are the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs yet again after finishing the season with a 14-3 record. They clinched the top spot, and the coveted first-round bye, with a Saturday afternoon 31-13 domination of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Still, the AFC playoff picture is full of tough teams and anybody could beat anybody on any given day, for the most part. That being said, KC has the best shot of any team to win the Super Bowl, according to DraftKings. Here, we’ll break down what those odds are and any potential hiccups they face on the way to Arizona.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs Super Bowl odds: +350

The Chiefs' overall odds to win the Super Bowl are +350, which is the best of any team in the playoffs and significantly better than any NFC team, with two listed at +550 as their league’s best bet.

As for the Wild Card game, they won’t have to worry about that. They get a bye week and will likely face either the LA Rams or Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round, but do have an outside shot of facing the Ravens or Dolphins depending on if they pull an upset during Wild Card Weekend.

Who Chiefs have to beat to win the Super Bowl

Since KC doesn’t have to worry about suiting up this week, they can look ahead to the Divisional Round. There, they’ll probably take on the winner of the Jags/Chargers game. If the Ravens or Dolphins upset the Bengals or Bills, respectively, KC would take on the lowest remaining seeded team. All of those teams could be dangerous if their QBs are healthy in Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa. The Jags have looked good down the stretch too so the divisional round is no picnic for Mahomes and Co.

If KC makes it to the title game, the most expected matchup is against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. They seem to be the two heavyweights in the AFC, and will probably be for the foreseeable future thanks to their young rosters and talent under center. They played an all-time classic of a game in last year’s divisional round.

It’s worth noting that a Chiefs-Bills AFC title game would be played on a neutral site, where any other Chiefs conference championship game would take place at Arrowhead Stadium.