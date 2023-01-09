What are the Bills chances of winning Super Bowl 57?

The Buffalo Bills had a very strange end to the season, with the horrific on-field medical incident that happened to Damar Hamlin. It resulted in the Week 17 game against the Bengals getting canceled, which meant the two teams finished with one less regular season game than the rest of the league.

As Hamlin recovers and makes progress day by day, that only seems to embolden his teammates out on the field. They toppled the New England Patriots on Sunday to clinch the No. 2 overall seed in the AFC.

Buffalo, who finished with a 13-3 record, has been a Super Bowl contender all year and they have the second-best odds to hoist the Lombardi when all is said and done, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here, we’ll break down those odds and the path they have to take to reach Phoenix and Super Bowl 53 next month.

Bills Super Bowl odds: +400

The Bills have +400 odds to come away as Super Bowl champions this season, which is second to only the Kansas City Chiefs (+350) in the entire league. But their road to get there won’t be particularly easy, even as a No. 2 seed.

They play the Miami Dolphins this week, a team that handed them one of their losses this season and arguably outplayed them in their second meeting before Buffalo won on a last-second field goal.

Still, they’re favored to win that one, sitting as a -540 moneyline favorite as of Monday morning.

Who Bills have to beat to win the Super Bowl

As we already know, they’ll have to take down the Dolphins in the opening round. If they can do that, they’ll likely face the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals. They’re the reigning AFC champions, so that won’t be easy. Then in the title game, if they get that far, the projected matchup is with the KC Chiefs, the team that bumped them out of the playoffs a season ago.

If that matchup happens, the game will be played at a neutral site since the Bills had one less regular season game than KC.