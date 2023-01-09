What are the Bengals chances of winning Super Bowl 57?

The Cincinnati Bengals looked like they had a pretty significant Super Bowl hangover, sitting at 5-4 halfway through the season just a few months after capturing the AFC title.

But then the team came back to life, winning eight in a row to round out the season and finish with a 13-4 record to clinch the No. 3 seed in the AFC. Their odds to win it all are pretty middle of the pack, but considering how hot they’ve been recently it would be foolish to count them out.

Here, we’ll break down their odds to win it all and to win their opening-round matchup this weekend. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals Super Bowl odds: +850

Cincy will host their division rival the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round. It’s a team they’re 1-1 against this season, but Joe Burrow and Co. just beat them quite handily in the regular season finale, 27-16. It’s unclear if Lamar Jackson will be healthy for the playoffs either, so those are both pretty big reasons why the Bengals sit as a 6.5-point favorite and are at -275 on the moneyline.

As for getting back to the big game and winning it all, Cincy’s odds sit at +850, the third best of all AFC teams and the fifth best of all teams in the NFL.

Who Bengals have to beat to win the SCuper Bowl

They’ll have to handle their business against the Ravens this week to move on. Then, they’ll likely have to take on the Buffalo Bills as long as they take care of business against the Miami Dolphins this week. If they don’t, then Cincy will be faced with the winner of the Los Ageles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars game.

If they survive those two games, they’ll probably take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game for the second straight season.