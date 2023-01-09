What are the Jaguars chances of winning Super Bowl 57?

The Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the most unlikely single-season turnarounds in recent memory.

The Jags were a laughing stock a season ago, but turned things around and clinched the AFC South with a regular-season finale victory over the Tennessee Titans. Of course thanks to the dramatic nature of the team, they won it in the final three minutes on a scoop and score.

Cinderella’s story might be coming to a close soon now that the playoffs have begun. They have some of the worst odds to win the Super Bowl and aren’t projected to make it out of the first weekend of action.

Here, we’ll breakdown the odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, for the Jags to make it all the way to Phoenix and win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Jaguars Super Bowl odds: +4000

The Jags odds to claim the Lombardi are really low, the fourth-worst of any team that made the playoffs. It makes sense considering their weak division and a 9-8 overall record.

In the opening round against the Chargers, they’re a just a 1-point home underdog, though and sit at +100 on the moneyline.

Who Jaguars have to beat to win the Super Bowl

The Jags have been solid recently, racking up a five-game winning streak to end the season. Still, only one of those wins came against a playoff team, the Dallas Cowboys. They did take on the Chargers earlier in the season and won quite easily, 38-10, so that should give bettors confidence.

If they come out with a win there, they’ll take on the Kansas City Chiefs, barring any upsets in the other WC games. They could take on the Bengals or the Bills though since the No. 1 seed gives the Chiefs a matchup with whoever is the lowest-seeded opponent remaining. None of those matchups are easy wins and KC is the only one of that group they’ve seen before this season. Jacksonville lost that matchup 27-17. If the Bills and Bengals both lose this weekend, the Jaguars would get a home game in the Divisional Round against the Ravens.