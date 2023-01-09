What are the Chargers chances of winning Super Bowl 57?

The Los Angeles Chargers racked up a 10-7 record en route to a No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that they sit right in the middle of the pack in their odds to win the Super Bowl this season, which would mark the organization’s first title.

Here, we’ll break down all the odds and the road they’ll be forced to travel to hoist the Lombardi for the first time. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers Super Bowl odds: +2000

LA’s +2000 odds aren’t the best, but they’re not the worst either. They’re the AFC team with the fourth-best odds to win it all and the seventh-best odds in the entire NFL.

As for their Wild Card matchup, they’ll hit the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chargers lost earlier this season when Jacksonville came to the west coast. It wasn’t particularly close, either, with a final score of 38-10. Still, LA comes into this game as a 1-point favorite and on the moneyline at -120.

Who Chargers have to beat to win the Super Bowl

The Bolts will have to get past the Jags this weekend, which they haven’t been successful in doing yet this season. If they can escape Duval with a win, then they’ll likely take on the Chiefs, barring any upsets in the other Wild Card games. The Bills or Bengals are the two other potential opponents if one of the two is upset. If both are upset, LA would host the Ravens.

They’re 0-2 against KC this season. If they pull off that miracle, then they’ll take on either the Bills, Bengals, or potentially the Ravens or Dolphins if there are significant upsets. They beat the Dolphins this season, but haven’t played the other three teams this season. It’s safe to say the Bills and Bengals would be a pretty heavy favorite if those matchups were to end up coming true.