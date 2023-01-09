What are the Ravens chances of winning Super Bowl 57?

The Baltimore Ravens clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs well before the final regular season game was played, but they’re still liming into the postseason a little bit. They’ve lost three of their last four games and might not have their starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson, healthy for the Wild Card game.

With all that being said, they have pretty long odds to win it all this season. Here, we’ll break down those odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and figure out what has to happen for them to make it all the way to Phoenix for Super Bowl 57.

Ravens Super Bowl odds: +3500

Thanks in large part to injuries and a poor run-in over the last few weeks, the Ravens have the third-worst odds of any AFC team to win the Super Bowl, with one of the other two also dealing with injuries at the QB spot.

The Ravens odds to hoist the Lombardi are +3500. In their Wild Card game against the Bengals, they currently sit as a 6.5-point underdog and are going off on the moneyline at +230.

Who Ravens have to beat to win the Super Bowl

The Bengals present a big challenge for Baltimore, especially if Jackson isn’t healthy. Cincy topped the Ravens in the regular season finale, 27-16, in a game where the offense just couldn’t find a rhythm. Granted, they were using QB3 Anthony Brown instead of QB Tyler Huntley, but it was still a slog overall.

If they do beat Cincy, who they’re 1-1 against this season, then they’d likely take on Kansas City in the next round, unless the 7-seed Miami Dolphins end up topping the Buffalo Bills. If the Fins pull that unlikely upset, then Baltimore will take on either the Jags or the Chargers. From that point, if they get out of Arrowhead with a win, that would set up a game between Baltimore and either the Bills, Jags or Chargers with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.