What are the Eagles chances of winning Super Bowl 57?

The Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) clinched a playoff spot a few weeks ago, but they officially clinched the No. 1 seed on Sunday evening with a 22-16 win over the New York Giants. They’ve been the best team in the NFC from start to finish, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had an MVP-caliber season.

The Eagles acquired A.J. Brown in the offseason, which helped to unlock another dimension of Hurts’ game that helped to put this team where they are today. The Eagles earned the No. 1 seed, so they get to sit on the couch for a week and watch everyone else go at it during Wild Card weekend.

Eagles Super Bowl odds: +550

The Eagles are tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the third best odds to win the Super Bowl. Only the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have better odds.

Who Eagles have to beat to win the Super Bowl

The Eagles earned the luxury of having the Wild Card weekend off after securing the No. 1 seed. They could use it with quarterback Jalen Hurts still recovering from a shoulder injury. He did pay on Sunday, but the Eagles will take this extra time for him to get some much needed rest and rehab.

Since the Eagles get the Wild Card weekend off, let’s take a look at some potential opponents on their way to the Super Bowl. If we look at this based on the highest seeds winning, the Eagles, would play either the No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Bucs or the No. 5 seed Dallas Cowboys. There are also potential matchups against the No. 6 seed Giants or No. 7 seed Seattle Seahawks should either one pull off the upset. The Eagles were 1-1 against the division rival Cowboys this year, and lost to the Bucs last year in the playoffs. Should the Eagles advance, they could have the Bucs or Cowboys, but there are also the No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers and the No. 3 seed Minnesota Vikings.