What are the 49ers chances of winning Super Bowl 57?

The San Francisco 49ers (13-4) clinched the No. 2 in the NFC after a 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. It’s been an interesting year for the 49ers, who started the year with Trey Lance under center before breaking his ankle in Week 2. After Lance they turned to Jimmy Garoppolo, who was subject to trade rumors all off season, but then he injured his foot.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan handed the keys over to Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy, who kept the train rolling. They also acquired running back Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers to bolster their backfield. Now the 49ers will turn their attention to their divisional foe, the Seattle Seahawks.

49ers Super Bowl odds: +550

The 49ers are currently a 10.5-point favorite against the Seahawks this weekend. They also have the third best odds to win the Super Bowl behind the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Who 49ers have to beat to win the Super Bowl

The 49ers are 2-0 against the Seahawks this season, and normally playing a team three times in one season is tough, but this one shouldn’t. The 49ers are a heavy favorite for a reason, Deebo Samuel is healthy again, and George Kittle looks like his vintage self. Don’t forget the defense either, led by Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. The Seahawks surprised everyone this season, led by QB Geno Smith and rookie RB Kenneth Walker III, but they face a tall task this weekend.

Should the 49ers advance, their most likely opponent would be the No. 3 Minnesota Vikings based off of the highest seeds advancing. If the Vikings lose, San Francisco would face the winner of the No. 4 Tampa Bay Bucs and No.5 Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers destroyed the Bucs in Week 14, 35-7 at home, and should they meet again in the playoffs, the 49ers would have the luxury of having that game at home. If the 49ers make it to the NFC championship game, the most likely matchup would be against the No.1 Philadelphia Eagles unless somehow one of the lower seeds pull off an upset.