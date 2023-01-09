What are the Vikings chances of winning Super Bowl 57?

The Minnesota Vikings (13-4) clinched the NFC North after a wild 33-point come-from-behind victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. They were the No.2 seed until an ugly 41-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 that bumped them to the No.3 seed. The Vikings won several one-score games this season, so many are questioning how good they are. They will have a chance to silence all the critics starting this weekend against the No. 6 seed New York Giants.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings Super Bowl odds: +3500

The Vikings are currently a -3 point favorite against Giants at home this weekend. The Vikings have the 10th best odds to win the Super Bowl.

Who Vikings have to beat to win the Super Bowl

The Vikings will kick off the playoffs against the Giants (9-7-1). The two teams played in Week 16, and the Vikings were able to squeak out a 27-24 win at home. The Giants had a lead in the game, but the Vikings found a way to gut one out. Everyone knows Kirk Cousins struggles in primetime and the playoffs, and if they’re going to win, he will need to have a big day.

Should the Vikings advance, their most likely opponent is the No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers unless they get upset by the Seattle Seahawks. If the Seahawks win, they’ll play the winner of the No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Bucs and No.5 seed Dallas Cowboys. If the Vikings advance to the NFC Championship game, they’ll face either the No. 1 Seed Philadelphia Eagles, Cowboys, or Bucs.