What are the Bucs chances of winning Super Bowl 57?

The Tampa Bay Bucs (8-9) won the awful NFC South division with a losing record. Tom Brady retired after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs last season, but after a few months, he decided to return. Head coach Bruce Arians stepped away to hand the keys over to defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. The Bucs struggled for most of the year, but if there is one thing in sports that you shouldn’t do, it’s count out Brady. Their journey to the Super Bowl starts on Monday against the No. 5 seed Dallas Cowboys.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs Super Bowl odds: +2800

The Bucs are currently a -3 point favorite against the Cowboys in the Wild Card weekend. They have the eight best odds to win the Super Bowl and the fourth bet odds out of NFC teams.

Who Bucs have to beat to win the Super Bowl

The Bucs and Cowboys kicked off the season in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football, with the Bucs getting the 19-3 win. The two teams went in opposite directions from there, with the Cowboys finishing their season with a 12-5 record. Brady played for most of the first half against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18, but the offense didn’t look great, and it hasn’t all season. The Cowboys like to get after the quarterback with edge rusher Micah Parsons, so Brady will have his hands full this week.

Should the Bucs advance, they’ll have a date with the No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles unless the Giants or Seahawks pull off an upset. Should an upset happen, they would face either the San Francisco 49ers or Minnesota Vikings. If they advance to the NFC championship game, they will face the Vikings or 49ers. The road to Super Bowl No. 8 for Brady will be a tough one.