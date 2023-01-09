What are the Cowboys chances of winning Super Bowl 57?

The Dallas Cowboys ( 12-5) entered Week 18 with a slim chance of winning the NFC East but squandered that with a 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys were one of the better teams in the NFC this year, but unfortunately, they played in the same division as the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Dak Prescott missed a chunk of the season with an injury, but Cooper Rush stepped in and kept the train rolling. The Cowboys will start their run at a Super Bowl with a showdown against the No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Bucs.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys Super Bowl odds: +1200

The Cowboys are a three-point favorite against the Tampa Bay Bucs this weekend. They also have the sixth best odds to win the Super Bowl, and the third best among NFC teams.

Who Cowboys have to beat to win the Super Bowl

The Cowboys will play the Bucs for the second time this season. The first matchup belonged to the Bucs, who won 19-3. The Cowboys were able to rebound from there and have a nice season, but the question becomes how far can they go with Prescott at the helm. The Bucs are no juggernaut and are beatable, so the Cowboys should enter this game with the confidence that they can win.

Should the Cowboys win, they will likely match up against the Philadelphia Eagles for the third time this season. The two teams split 1-1 this season, but Eagles QB Jalen Hurts didn’t play in the second matchup. If the New York Giants or Seattle Seahawks pull off an upset, the Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers or Minnesota Vikings. If somehow both of those teams win, the Cowboys will host a playoff game. Should the Cowboys beat the Eagles, they will face whoever remains, but the likely matchup will be either the 49ers or Vikings.