What are the Giants chances of winning Super Bowl 57?

The Giants clinched a wild card berth in Week 17 with a 9-7-1 record, finishing off their season with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys took the top wild card seeding, so the Giants head into the playoffs at as No. 6 in the NFC.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants Super Bowl odds: +5500

The Giants’ odds to win the Super Bowl are fairly long. The only two teams less likely to make it all the way are the Dolphins and the Seahawks. The Giants head into their Wild Card matchup against the No. 3 Minnesota Vikings as three-point underdogs.

Who Giants have to beat to win the Super Bowl

The Giants will first have to take on the Vikings in the Wild Card round in Minnesota. The two teams faced off in Week 16 in a close matchup. Minnesota came out on top with a final score of 27-24.

If they beat Minnesota, there are any number of scenarios that could happen past that, since the NFL re-seeds after the Wild Card round. The lowest remaining seed will face the No. 1 team, which, in this case, is the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Seahawks lose and the Giants win, they’ll take on Philly in the divisional round. If both the Seahawks and the Giants win, New York will face the winner of the Buccaneers-Cowboys matchup in the divisional round.