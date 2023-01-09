What are the Seahawks chances of winning Super Bowl 57?

The Seahawks were the final team to clinch a playoff berth after a win over the Rams on Sunday in Week 18 and a Packers loss on Sunday night. As the No. 7 seed, the Seahawks will open the Wild Card round with a matchup against the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle currently has the lowest odds to win the Super Bowl of the 14 teams in the playoffs. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks Super Bowl odds: +7000

The Seahawks sit at the bottom of the odds board in their chances to win the Super Bowl. Their last-minute clinch relied on a Lions win in a game that easily could have gone either way.

The Hawks are 10-point underdogs in the Wild Card round, with their moneyline set at +400.

Who Seahawks have to beat to win the Super Bowl

The Seahawks will have to begin the playoffs by facing a 49ers team that has already beaten them twice this season with scores of 27-7 and 21-13. With a largely similar roster on both sides, this is going to be a challenging matchup for Seattle.

After the first round, teams will get re-seeded. If the Seahawks won, they would be the lowest remaining seed and therefore face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round, who they have not yet played this year. If they made it all the way to the conference championship, they could face any of the remaining NFC playoff teams: the Vikings, the Giants, the Buccaneers, or the Cowboys.