LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Ja Morant headline NBA injury report for Monday, January 9

We’ve got six games Monday in the NBA, with one nationally televised contest on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 9

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Alex Caruso (ankle) - questionable

If Caruso sits, Pat Williams and Coby White will be in for bigger roles on the perimeter.

Marcus Smart (knee) - doubtful

With Smart set to be out, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White are in line for solid minutes Monday.

R.J. Barrett (finger) - doubtful

Barrett is going to miss another game, so Obi Toppin and Evan Fournier are nice filler DFS plays for New York.

Ja Morant (thigh) - TBD

Steven Adams (illness) - TBD

Brandon Clarke (knee) - TBD

We’ll see how the Grizzlies handle these players, who all missed Sunday’s game.

LeBron James (ankle) - probable

Russell Westbrook (foot) - probable

Lonnie Walker (knee) - OUT

James and Westbrook should be in for LA.

Malik Monk (leg) - available

Monk is not on the injury report, so he’ll be back in for the Kings and is a solid DFS value play in a favorable matchup against the Magic.