LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Ja Morant headline NBA injury report for Monday, January 9

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Monday, January 9 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the game against the Sacramento Kings on January 7, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got six games Monday in the NBA, with one nationally televised contest on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 9

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

Alex Caruso (ankle) - questionable

If Caruso sits, Pat Williams and Coby White will be in for bigger roles on the perimeter.

Marcus Smart (knee) - doubtful

With Smart set to be out, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White are in line for solid minutes Monday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

R.J. Barrett (finger) - doubtful

Barrett is going to miss another game, so Obi Toppin and Evan Fournier are nice filler DFS plays for New York.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant (thigh) - TBD
Steven Adams (illness) - TBD
Brandon Clarke (knee) - TBD

We’ll see how the Grizzlies handle these players, who all missed Sunday’s game.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

LeBron James (ankle) - probable
Russell Westbrook (foot) - probable
Lonnie Walker (knee) - OUT

James and Westbrook should be in for LA.

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings

Malik Monk (leg) - available

Monk is not on the injury report, so he’ll be back in for the Kings and is a solid DFS value play in a favorable matchup against the Magic.

