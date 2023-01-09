LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Ja Morant headline NBA injury report for Monday, January 9

We’ve got six games Monday in the NBA, with one nationally televised contest on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: January 9
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics
Alex Caruso (ankle) - questionable
If Caruso sits, Pat Williams and Coby White will be in for bigger roles on the perimeter.
Marcus Smart (knee) - doubtful
With Smart set to be out, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White are in line for solid minutes Monday.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks
R.J. Barrett (finger) - doubtful
Barrett is going to miss another game, so Obi Toppin and Evan Fournier are nice filler DFS plays for New York.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant (thigh) - TBD
Steven Adams (illness) - TBD
Brandon Clarke (knee) - TBD
We’ll see how the Grizzlies handle these players, who all missed Sunday’s game.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
LeBron James (ankle) - probable
Russell Westbrook (foot) - probable
Lonnie Walker (knee) - OUT
James and Westbrook should be in for LA.
Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings
Malik Monk (leg) - available
Monk is not on the injury report, so he’ll be back in for the Kings and is a solid DFS value play in a favorable matchup against the Magic.