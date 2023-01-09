NBA MVP odds tracker: Injuries to Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid add new twist to this race

There are always some shifts in the NBA MVP race as the season moves along with players getting hot and cold, but there’s sometimes an unfortunate circumstance where injuries create the biggest impact. There are two concerning ones in the NBA at the moment and will definitely shape this race depending on severity. Here’s a look at the latest NBA MVP odds on DraftKing Sportsbook with Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid dealing with injuries.

NBA MVP odds 2022-23

Durant and Embiid have seen their odds drop from +700 and +1200 respectively in last week’s tracker to +750 and +1600. Embiid is dealing with foot soreness, something he’s battled at multiple points during this season and in his career. The 76ers haven’t listed him out for an extended period of time, but head coach Doc Rivers refused to provide any timeline at all for his return.

Durant’s injury is much more concerning, as it’s a knee issue. The forward has had knee problems before, with a major injury last year forcing him to miss a lot of time. If Durant is out for an extended period of time, these numbers will move quickly.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic have maintained their grip on the top two spots after some dominant play of late. Doncic remains the slight favorite, but Jokic does have a history of gaining ground late.