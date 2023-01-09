NFL playoff odds: How Wild Card round odds have moved overnight

The 2023 NFL playoff bracket was finalized on Sunday night when the Lions beat the Packers to secure the Seahawks in the final wild card berth. The 14-team field is set and the Wild Card Round arrives in five days.

DraftKings Sportsbook released odds for each game as they finished, although they pulled totals for most of the games at one point or another. In the 9-12 hours since the lines first posted for the six Wild Card round games, we’ve seen some movement. There’s been nothing too wild, but it’s interesting to see how people are betting the games and what the oddsmakers do with the lines.

The biggest point spread movement belongs to Bills-Dolphins. Miami’s quarterback situation is uncertain, and with Tua Tagovailoa unlikely to be available, it’s no surprise we’re seeing movement. As of Monday morning, 85% of handle and 72% of bets are on the Bills to cover.

Notably, that game has also seen the most movement in the point total, dropping from 46 to 44. 78% of handle and 70% of bets are on the under in that game. This seems more like an indictment of the Dolphins offense.

The first Wild Card round game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and the final game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Here’s our full list of opening and current odds for the Wild Card round over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Dolphins

Current point spread: Bills -10.5

Current point total: 44

Current moneyline: Bills -540, Dolphins +420

Opening point spread: Bills -9

Opening point total: 46

Opening moneyline: Bills -435, Dolphins +350

Bengals vs. Ravens

Current point spread: Bengals -6.5

Current point total: 43.5

Current moneyline: Bengals -275, Ravens +230

Opening point spread: Bengals -5.5

Opening point total: 44

Opening moneyline: Bengals -225, Ravens +190

Jaguars vs. Chargers

Current point spread: Chargers -1.5

Current point total: 47

Current moneyline: Chargers -125, Jaguars +105

Opening point spread: Chargers -2.5

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Chargers -140, Jaguars +120

Giants vs. Vikings

Current point spread: Vikings -3

Current point total: 47.5

Current moneyline: Vikings -150, Vikings +130

Opening point spread: Vikings -3

Opening point total: TBD

Opening moneyline: Vikings -150, Vikings +130

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Current point spread: Cowboys -3

Current point total: 45

Current moneyline: Cowboys -150, Bucs +130

Opening point spread: Cowboys -3

Opening point total: TBD

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -165, Bucs +140

Seahawks vs. 49ers

Current point spread: 49ers -10

Current point total: 43.5

Current moneyline: 49ers -520, Seahawks +410

Opening point spread: 49ers -9.5

Opening point total: TBD

Opening moneyline: 49ers -460, Seahawks +370