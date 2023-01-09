Tracking news, rumors, more as coaches are fired approaching Black Monday

The 2022 NFL season wrapped up last night and that means today is Black Monday, the day when head coaches are often sent packing. We’ve already lost a few this season, including Matt Rhule of the Panthers, The Colts’ Frank Reich, Nathaniel Hackett of Broncos fame and just last night, Lovie Smith in Houston. But, there will be more.

At the top of many lists for a likely sacking is Kliff Kingsbury, who just had his worst season with the Arizona Cardinals with a 4-13 record. Overall he’s 28-37-1 in four seasons with the team and many believe he is on the hot seat this Monday. Of course, the Cardinals just signed Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to contract extensions through 2027. Unfortunately for Kingsbury, contracts won’t stop many head coaches from getting canned.

Ron Rivera, after dooming the Commanders playoff hopes by starting Carson Wentz in a meaningful game, could also be on the hot seat after his third straight sub-.500 finish. The one good thing in his favor is that Washington’s ownership is probably more worried about selling the team than making a change at head coach right now.

The Raiders may not like what they’ve seen from Josh McDaniels, but his seat shouldn’t be super hot after what the Raiders just went through with Jon Gruden. He should at least get another year, but stranger things have happened.

The Rams don’t want to let Sean McVay go, so he’s not on a hot seat and won’t be labeled a Black Monday casualty, but there’s a real chance he calls it quits, at least for a little while.

With four teams already letting their head coach go, this could be a quieter Black Monday than usual, but Keep an eye on this spot for breaking news updates.

Tracking coaching moves

Monday, Jan. 9 update — Atlanta Falcons DC Dean Pees is retiring, per Tom Pelissero. Pees has been in the college and NFL ranks since 1979, missing only one season from age 30 to age 73.

Monday, Jan. 9 update — The Cleveland Browns have let DC Joe Woods go. He has been the Browns DC for the last three seasons.