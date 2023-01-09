NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Bucks vs. Knicks

We have created a three-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bucks-Knicks, with the odds coming out to +300.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

INJURY REPORT

Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton (knee) — OUT

New York Knicks

RJ Barrett (finger) — Doubtful

Jalen Brunson Over 20.5 Points

If the Knicks are going to win this game, either Brunson or Julius Randle will have to put together a big performance. For a couple of reasons, we chose to opt for Brunson over the veteran big man.

It’s worth noting that the matchup isn’t necessarily ideal for either of New York’s two stars, but we feel more comfortable rolling with Brunson against Jrue Holiday compared to Randle battling against two bigger, elite defenders in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Brunson has been very productive as of late, clearing 20.5 points with relative ease in each of his last three games. With RJ Barrett still sidelined, he should continue to see an expanded role tonight.

Brook Lopez 18+ Points, Rebounds and Assists

Out of all of the players on Milwaukee’s stacked roster, we chose to take a Brook Lopez over?

Yes, yes we did.

The two-way big man has been quietly elite from a production standpoint lately, racking up 18-plus points, rebounds and assists in NINE of his last 10 games. Mitchell Robinson is a tough matchup on paper, but the Knicks’ center gets into foul trouble quite frequently and certainly doesn’t come close to Lopez from a strength perspective.

The 34-year-old big man is putting together his best season since 2016, and we expect that to continue against New York.

Knicks +4.5

Entering this matchup, the Knicks are playing better basketball than the Bucks. As crazy as it sounds, that’s the truth.

New York has won four straight games, including an impressive 19-point victory over the Suns. Milwaukee, on the other hand, is struggling. The Bucks are coming off an embarrassing blowout loss to Charlotte, and have now dropped six of their last 10 games. This team simply isn’t that dangerous without Khris Middleton.

We wouldn’t be shocked to see New York win this matchup outright, but we’ll take the added security that comes with 4.5 points.

Same Game Parlay Record

For full transparency, Jeff and Chirag are keeping track of their Same Game Parlay results. Check out the full breakdown below.

Same Game Parlay Article Record Game Result Profit/Loss Game Result Profit/Loss Nets-Pelicans Loss -50 -> Total +/- -50 -> Current Record 0-1

