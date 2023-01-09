Wales star striker Gareth Bale announces retirement from professional soccer

Wales striker Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from professional soccer, closing the book on a storied career which spanned 18 seasons. Bale spent his last season with LAFC in MLS, where he helped the team win the 2022 MLS Cup.

Bale started out his career with Southampton but he rose to fame at Tottenham and Real Madrid. Bale scored 26 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions in his final season with Spurs, prompting the big move to Real Madrid. The striker went on to add 106 goals for the La Liga side in 258 total appearances. His tenure with the club ended poorly due to his decline in form and a high wage bill but his accomplishments speak for themselves. Bale won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

This move includes international play, so Bale won’t appear for the Wales team any more. He scored a big goal in the 2022 World Cup against the United States but ultimately was unable to do more in the group stage to help his team advance. Bale will finish his international career with 41 goals in 111 appearances. He’s Wales all-time leading goalscorer.