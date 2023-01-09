2023 BottleRock Napa Valley: headliners, ticket release info and more

BottleRock Napa released its long-awaited 10th-anniversary lineup today. Here you can find the full list of performers for the music, food, wine, and brew fest in Napa Valley, California.
Festival Dates: May 26-28, 2023
Top Headliners:
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Post Malone
- Lizzo
- Duran Duran
- Lil Nas X
- The Smashing Pumpkins
Ticket Release: Jan. 10 at noon Pacific time— for 3-day general admission passes
Full 2023 lineup:
The BottleRock 2023 lineup is HERE!— BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) January 9, 2023
3-day tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 10, at noon PT. ✨ pic.twitter.com/KAxfofpzAz