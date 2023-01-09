 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 BottleRock Napa Valley: headliners, ticket release info and more

The BottleRock lineup for May 2023 is here and includes artists Post Malone, Duran Duran, Lizzo and many more!

BottleRock Napa released its long-awaited 10th-anniversary lineup today. Here you can find the full list of performers for the music, food, wine, and brew fest in Napa Valley, California.

Festival Dates: May 26-28, 2023

Top Headliners:

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Post Malone
  • Lizzo
  • Duran Duran
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Smashing Pumpkins

Ticket Release: Jan. 10 at noon Pacific time— for 3-day general admission passes

Full 2023 lineup:

