Report: Anthony Davis to begin ramp up process for return, expected to be back within a few weeks

Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis is expected to begin ramping up the process to return to play when the team returns to LA this week, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Davis has been out for the last 12 games with a foot injury he suffered December 16 against the Nuggets.

According to McMenamin, the Lakers believe the ramp up process should only take a few weeks. That means Davis could return to the court by the end of the month, which would give the Lakers some time to evaluate their team before the February 9 trade deadline. The Lakers have gone 7-5 without Davis so far entering Monday’s contest, buoyed by a five-game winning streak.

LeBron James has stepped up in Davis’ absence, averaging 34.3 points, 7.6 assist and 7.3 rebounds per game in 10 contests played. Thomas Bryant, who replaced Davis in the starting lineup, has done his part as well with 16.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

The Lakers are 19-21 entering Monday’s game and sit a half game back of the 10th spot in the West. However, they are just one game back of the sixth seed. If Davis can come back at 100% and the organization makes a trade James has publicly called for, the Lakers could emerge as a major playoff threat down the stretch.