Tracking the latest news for Arizona Cardinals head coaching vacancy

The Arizona Cardinals are entering the 2023 offseason in search of a new head coach. The organization fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury immediately following the conclusion of their disappointing 4-13 campaign. The team is also in the market for a new general manager with Steve Keim’s resignation coinciding with Kingsbury’s firing.

The move came just 10 minutes after the organization rewarded the head coach with a contract extension through the 2027 season. Coming off a playoff run in 2021, there was hope that the Cardinals would be able to return to the postseason with quarterback Kyler Murray once again operating the controls. However, dysfunction reigned supreme in Arizona as Murray’s public beef with the organization, DeAndre Hopkins’ early-season suspension, and injuries crippled the team’s ability to establish consistency in 2022. Once the team went into a complete free fall down the stretch, the writing was on the wall that a head coaching change would be made.

The franchise is now searching for a new head coach and this is familiar territory for them. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out, the Cardinals have never had a head coach last more than six years in the over a century history of the franchise. Arizona owns the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, so the new head coach will have the benefit of having a premium draft selection right out the gate.

