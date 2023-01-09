Michigan running back Blake Corum returns Ann Arbor for senior season

One of the most dynamic running backs in college football will be running it back for the 2023 season.

Michigan running back Blake Corum announced on Monday that he will be returning to Ann Arbor, MI, for another year. The All-American played an integral role in the Wolverines ripping through the Big Ten for a second year in a row and was gearing up to be a Heisman Trophy finalist before suffering a season-ending knee injury late in the year.

Getting his first taste as a starter in Ann Arbor, Corum quickly emerged as a powerful force within the UM offense. He put his name on the map by rushing for five touchdowns against UConn on September 24 and followed that up with a 243-yard performance against Maryland the following week.

He continued to rack up dominant performance after dominant performance in Big Ten play and was seemingly headed straight for the Heisman ceremony before sustaining a knee injury in the penultimate regular season game against Illinois. The Marshall, VA, native would register just two carries against rival Ohio State the following week as his services weren’t required in a Wolverines rout. Corum would elect to get surgery and shut it down, missing the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff semifinal. He finished the season with 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, earning First Team All-American honors.

With him returning, he will be considered one of the Heisman Trophy favorites heading into the 2023 season.