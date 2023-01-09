Utah quarterback Cam Rising returns to Utes for senior season

Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising will return to the NCAA in 2023 for his senior year. Rising has been the team’s starter since 2021 and has led the team to back-to-back Rose Bowl appearances. The Utes also took home the Pac-12 conference title in 2022. Rising announced his intent to stay in a video he released on Monday.

Over his past two seasons, Rising has passed for over 5,500 yards. He has added 46 passing touchdowns and just 14 interceptions in his time as a starter, along with another 12 rushing touchdowns. He’s notched wins over UCLA, Oregon, and USC in that time as the Utes have risen in the ranks of the Pac-12 and made a name for themselves on the national stage.

Rising will have an additional year of eligibility following his senior season due to the COVID season rules, but may decide to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.