TCU running back Kendre Miller: Status for CFP Championship vs. Georgia

The College Football Playoff National Championship kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, January 9, as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

TCU running back Kendre Miller sustained a knee injury in the Horned Frogs’ semifinal win over Michigan last week. He left in the second quarter and attempted to re-enter the game, but ended up on the sideline for the second half of the Fiesta Bowl. Before leaving the game, Miller added 57 yards on the ground over eight carries.

The Frogs’ leading rusher for the season, Miller had 1,399 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022. If he does play in the title game on Monday night, he’ll likely be very limited, as his sprained MCL was not operating at or near full capacity on Saturday, per ESPN.

ESPN update on TCU star tailback Kendre Miller, as pessimism looms over his ability to significantly impact the game tonight. Miller’s sprained right MCL was at just 50-percent health two days ago. pic.twitter.com/LbXwVGYKTk — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 9, 2023

Emari Demercado is Miller’s backup at RB.