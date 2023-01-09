All props for the College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia

The 2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game is finally here as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will battle the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Before the title game kicks off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, there are several props to consider courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll share the full list of props for the title game and give a our favorites heading into the matchup below:
Georgia over 7.5 points in First Quarter (+155)
The Georgia offense was sluggish at times against in its semifinal matchup against Ohio State and had to play from behind in the second half. With nine days to prepare for TCU’s 3-3-5 defense, the Bulldogs are going to want to impose their will early and I think they do just that with multiple scores in the first quarter. Take the over.
Emeri Demercado over 0.5 rushing touchdowns (+145)
This prop feels like a layup considering that Demercado will most likely shoulder the load with starting running back Kendre Miller most likely limited with his MCL sprain. With Miller going down in the team’s CFP semifinal game against Michigan, the backup broke off a smooth 150 rushing yards and a touchdown in the upset victory. It’s seems like a given that he’ll hit the end zone at some point tonight.
Adonai Mitchell under 42.5 receiving yards (+110)
Mitchell missed a huge chunk of the regular season with a high ankle sprain and stepped up huge for Georgia with the game-tying touchdown in the team’s CFP semifinal matchup against Ohio State. UGA’s skill position players on offense rule by committee and while Mitchell could make an impact in this one, I’ll take the under on his receiving yards for the evening.
2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game Touchdown Props
|Two or more TDs
|Odds
|Two or more TDs
|Odds
|Kenny McIntosh
|+350
|Emari Demercado
|+350
|Brock Bowers
|+350
|Kendre Miller
|+350
|Daijun Edwards
|+550
|Ladd McConkey
|+600
|Quentin Johnston
|+600
|Adonai Mitchell
|+700
|Max Duggan
|+800
|Stetson Bennett
|+1000
|Georgia Defense/Special Teams
|+1200
|Taye Barber
|+1500
|Kendall Milton
|+2000
|Kearis Jackson
|+2000
|Darnell Washington
|+2000
|Arian Smith
|+2200
|Derius Davis
|+3500
|Savion Williams
|+4000
|TCU Defense/Special Teams
|+6000
|Jared Wiley
|+7500
|Jordan Hudson
|+8000
|Emani Bailey
|+8000
|First UGA TD
|Odds
|Brock Bowers
|+450
|Kenny McIntosh
|+500
|Ladd McConkey
|+600
|Daijun Edwards
|+700
|Adonai Mitchell
|+700
|Stetson Bennett
|+900
|Georgia Defense/Special Teams
|+1000
|Darnell Washington
|+1200
|Kendall Milton
|+1200
|Arian Smith
|+1200
|Kearis Jackson
|+1400
|No Georgia Touchdown
|+10000
|First TCU TD
|Odds
|Kendre Miller
|+300
|Emari Demercado
|+300
|Quentin Johnston
|+400
|Max Duggan
|+500
|Taye Barber
|+800
|TCU Defense/Special Teams
|+1500
|Savion Williams
|+1500
|Derius Davis
|+1500
|Jared Wiley
|+2500
|Emani Bailey
|+3000
|Jordan Hudson
|+3000
|No TCU Touchdown
|+3000
|Anytime Scorer
|Odds
|Kenny McIntosh
|-200
|Emari Demercado
|-180
|Kendre Miller
|-180
|Brock Bowers
|-160
|Adonai Mitchell
|+100
|Quentin Johnston
|+100
|Daijun Edwards
|+110
|Ladd McConkey
|+110
|Max Duggan
|+130
|Stetson Bennett
|+160
|Georgia Defense/Special Teams
|+200
|Taye Barber
|+240
|Kendall Milton
|+260
|Arian Smith
|+300
|Darnell Washington
|+300
|Kearis Jackson
|+300
|Derius Davis
|+350
|Savion Williams
|+400
|TCU Defense/Special Teams
|+425
|Jared Wiley
|+700
|Jordan Hudson
|+800
|Emani Bailey
|+800
|No Touchdown Scorer
|+30000
|First TD Scorer
|Odds
|Kenny McIntosh
|+600
|Brock Bowers
|+700
|Emari Demercado
|+800
|Kendre Miller
|+900
|Daijun Edwards
|+1000
|Adonai Mitchell
|+1000
|Ladd McConkey
|+1000
|Quentin Johnston
|+1100
|Max Duggan
|+1200
|Stetson Bennett
|+1400
|Georgia Defense/Special Teams
|+1400
|Taye Barber
|+1800
|Kearis Jackson
|+2000
|Kendall Milton
|+2000
|Darnell Washington
|+2200
|Arian Smith
|+2200
|Derius Davis
|+2500
|Savion Williams
|+2500
|TCU Defense/Special Teams
|+3500
|Jared Wiley
|+6000
|Jordan Hudson
|+7500
|Emani Bailey
|+7500
|No Touchdown Scorer
|+30000
2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game Passing Props
|Player
|Over 1.5 TDs
|Under 1.5 TDs
|Over 239.5 yards
|Under 239.5 yards
|Over 0.5 INTs
|Under 0.5 INTs
|Player
|Over 1.5 TDs
|Under 1.5 TDs
|Over 239.5 yards
|Under 239.5 yards
|Over 0.5 INTs
|Under 0.5 INTs
|Max Duggan
|-110
|-120
|-115
|-115
|-225
|+165
|Over 2.5 TDs
|Under 2.5 TDs
|Over 280.5 yards
|Under 280.5 yards
|Over 0.5 INTs
|Under 0.5 INTs
|Stetson Bennett
|+150
|-205
|-120
|-110
|-105
|+115
2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game Rushing/Receiving Props
|Player
|Rushing TDs Over
|Rushing TDs Under
|Player
|Rushing TDs Over
|Rushing TDs Under
|Daijun Edwards
|0.5 +140
|0.5 −185
|Emari Demercado
|0.5 +145
|0.5 −195
|Kenny McIntosh
|0.5 −190
|0.5 +140
|Max Duggan
|0.5 +115
|0.5 −150
|Stetson Bennett
|0.5 +155
|0.5 −210
|Player
|Rushing Yards Over
|Rushing Yards Under
|Daijun Edwards
|49.5 -115
|49.5 -115
|Emari Demercado
|60.5 -115
|60.5 -115
|Kenny McIntosh
|65.5 -115
|65.5 -115
|Max Duggan
|32.5 -140
|32.5 +110
|Player
|Receiving TDs Over
|Receving TDs Under
|Adonai Mitchell
|0.5 +195
|0.5 −270
|Brock Bowers
|0.5 −120
|0.5 −110
|Derius Davis
|0.5 +330
|0.5 −500
|Jared Wiley
|0.5 +500
|0.5 −1000
|Ladd McConkey
|0.5 +175
|0.5 −240
|Quentin Johnston
|0.5 +120
|0.5 −160
|Savion Williams
|0.5 +400
|0.5 −650
|Taye Barber
|0.5 +275
|0.5 −400
|Player
|Receiving Yards Over
|Receving Yards Under
|Adonai Mitchell
|42.5 −145
|42.5 +110
|Brock Bowers
|67.5 −115
|67.5 −115
|Derius Davis
|29.5 −120
|29.5 −110
|Jared Wiley
|15.5 +100
|15.5 −135
|Kenny McIntosh
|23.5 −115
|23.5 −115
|Ladd McConkey
|36.5 −115
|36.5 −115
|Quentin Johnston
|84.5 −115
|84.5 −115
|Taye Barber
|36.5 +105
|36.5 −135