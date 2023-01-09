 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All props for the College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia

Want to bet the game in every single way possible? Here’s every bet we could find for the biggest game of the year.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game is finally here as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will battle the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Before the title game kicks off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, there are several props to consider courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll share the full list of props for the title game and give a our favorites heading into the matchup below:

Georgia over 7.5 points in First Quarter (+155)

The Georgia offense was sluggish at times against in its semifinal matchup against Ohio State and had to play from behind in the second half. With nine days to prepare for TCU’s 3-3-5 defense, the Bulldogs are going to want to impose their will early and I think they do just that with multiple scores in the first quarter. Take the over.

Emeri Demercado over 0.5 rushing touchdowns (+145)

This prop feels like a layup considering that Demercado will most likely shoulder the load with starting running back Kendre Miller most likely limited with his MCL sprain. With Miller going down in the team’s CFP semifinal game against Michigan, the backup broke off a smooth 150 rushing yards and a touchdown in the upset victory. It’s seems like a given that he’ll hit the end zone at some point tonight.

Adonai Mitchell under 42.5 receiving yards (+110)

Mitchell missed a huge chunk of the regular season with a high ankle sprain and stepped up huge for Georgia with the game-tying touchdown in the team’s CFP semifinal matchup against Ohio State. UGA’s skill position players on offense rule by committee and while Mitchell could make an impact in this one, I’ll take the under on his receiving yards for the evening.

2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game Touchdown Props

Two or more TDs Odds
Two or more TDs Odds
Kenny McIntosh +350
Emari Demercado +350
Brock Bowers +350
Kendre Miller +350
Daijun Edwards +550
Ladd McConkey +600
Quentin Johnston +600
Adonai Mitchell +700
Max Duggan +800
Stetson Bennett +1000
Georgia Defense/Special Teams +1200
Taye Barber +1500
Kendall Milton +2000
Kearis Jackson +2000
Darnell Washington +2000
Arian Smith +2200
Derius Davis +3500
Savion Williams +4000
TCU Defense/Special Teams +6000
Jared Wiley +7500
Jordan Hudson +8000
Emani Bailey +8000
First UGA TD Odds
Brock Bowers +450
Kenny McIntosh +500
Ladd McConkey +600
Daijun Edwards +700
Adonai Mitchell +700
Stetson Bennett +900
Georgia Defense/Special Teams +1000
Darnell Washington +1200
Kendall Milton +1200
Arian Smith +1200
Kearis Jackson +1400
No Georgia Touchdown +10000
First TCU TD Odds
Kendre Miller +300
Emari Demercado +300
Quentin Johnston +400
Max Duggan +500
Taye Barber +800
TCU Defense/Special Teams +1500
Savion Williams +1500
Derius Davis +1500
Jared Wiley +2500
Emani Bailey +3000
Jordan Hudson +3000
No TCU Touchdown +3000
Anytime Scorer Odds
Kenny McIntosh -200
Emari Demercado -180
Kendre Miller -180
Brock Bowers -160
Adonai Mitchell +100
Quentin Johnston +100
Daijun Edwards +110
Ladd McConkey +110
Max Duggan +130
Stetson Bennett +160
Georgia Defense/Special Teams +200
Taye Barber +240
Kendall Milton +260
Arian Smith +300
Darnell Washington +300
Kearis Jackson +300
Derius Davis +350
Savion Williams +400
TCU Defense/Special Teams +425
Jared Wiley +700
Jordan Hudson +800
Emani Bailey +800
No Touchdown Scorer +30000
First TD Scorer Odds
Kenny McIntosh +600
Brock Bowers +700
Emari Demercado +800
Kendre Miller +900
Daijun Edwards +1000
Adonai Mitchell +1000
Ladd McConkey +1000
Quentin Johnston +1100
Max Duggan +1200
Stetson Bennett +1400
Georgia Defense/Special Teams +1400
Taye Barber +1800
Kearis Jackson +2000
Kendall Milton +2000
Darnell Washington +2200
Arian Smith +2200
Derius Davis +2500
Savion Williams +2500
TCU Defense/Special Teams +3500
Jared Wiley +6000
Jordan Hudson +7500
Emani Bailey +7500
No Touchdown Scorer +30000

2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game Passing Props

Player Over 1.5 TDs Under 1.5 TDs Over 239.5 yards Under 239.5 yards Over 0.5 INTs Under 0.5 INTs
Player Over 1.5 TDs Under 1.5 TDs Over 239.5 yards Under 239.5 yards Over 0.5 INTs Under 0.5 INTs
Max Duggan -110 -120 -115 -115 -225 +165
Over 2.5 TDs Under 2.5 TDs Over 280.5 yards Under 280.5 yards Over 0.5 INTs Under 0.5 INTs
Stetson Bennett +150 -205 -120 -110 -105 +115

2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game Rushing/Receiving Props

Player Rushing TDs Over Rushing TDs Under
Player Rushing TDs Over Rushing TDs Under
Daijun Edwards 0.5 +140 0.5 −185
Emari Demercado 0.5 +145 0.5 −195
Kenny McIntosh 0.5 −190 0.5 +140
Max Duggan 0.5 +115 0.5 −150
Stetson Bennett 0.5 +155 0.5 −210
Player Rushing Yards Over Rushing Yards Under
Daijun Edwards 49.5 -115 49.5 -115
Emari Demercado 60.5 -115 60.5 -115
Kenny McIntosh 65.5 -115 65.5 -115
Max Duggan 32.5 -140 32.5 +110
Player Receiving TDs Over Receving TDs Under
Adonai Mitchell  0.5 +195  0.5 −270
Brock Bowers  0.5 −120  0.5 −110
Derius Davis  0.5 +330  0.5 −500
Jared Wiley  0.5 +500  0.5 −1000
Ladd McConkey  0.5 +175  0.5 −240
Quentin Johnston  0.5 +120  0.5 −160
Savion Williams  0.5 +400  0.5 −650
Taye Barber  0.5 +275  0.5 −400
Player Receiving Yards Over Receving Yards Under
Adonai Mitchell 42.5 −145  42.5 +110
Brock Bowers 67.5 −115  67.5 −115
Derius Davis 29.5 −120  29.5 −110
Jared Wiley 15.5 +100  15.5 −135
Kenny McIntosh 23.5 −115  23.5 −115
Ladd McConkey 36.5 −115  36.5 −115
Quentin Johnston 84.5 −115  84.5 −115
Taye Barber 36.5 +105  36.5 −135

More From DraftKings Nation