All props for the College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia

The 2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game is finally here as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will battle the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Before the title game kicks off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, there are several props to consider courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll share the full list of props for the title game and give a our favorites heading into the matchup below:

Georgia over 7.5 points in First Quarter (+155)

The Georgia offense was sluggish at times against in its semifinal matchup against Ohio State and had to play from behind in the second half. With nine days to prepare for TCU’s 3-3-5 defense, the Bulldogs are going to want to impose their will early and I think they do just that with multiple scores in the first quarter. Take the over.

Emeri Demercado over 0.5 rushing touchdowns (+145)

This prop feels like a layup considering that Demercado will most likely shoulder the load with starting running back Kendre Miller most likely limited with his MCL sprain. With Miller going down in the team’s CFP semifinal game against Michigan, the backup broke off a smooth 150 rushing yards and a touchdown in the upset victory. It’s seems like a given that he’ll hit the end zone at some point tonight.

Adonai Mitchell under 42.5 receiving yards (+110)

Mitchell missed a huge chunk of the regular season with a high ankle sprain and stepped up huge for Georgia with the game-tying touchdown in the team’s CFP semifinal matchup against Ohio State. UGA’s skill position players on offense rule by committee and while Mitchell could make an impact in this one, I’ll take the under on his receiving yards for the evening.

