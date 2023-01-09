Live updates from 2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game

The 2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game is finally here as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at 7:30 p.m. ET. The national title game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, and will be broadcasted across all ESPN platforms.

TCU (13-1) will try to put an exclamation point on a surprise season under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes and claim the program’s first national title since 1938. The Horned Frogs advanced to this point by stunning No. 2 Michigan in a wild 51-45 Fiesta Bowl showdown on New Year’s Eve. Quarterback Max Duggan will once again lead the offense but the biggest question mark will be the injury status of lead running back Kendre Miller.

Georgia (14-0) is in the championship game once again and is attempting to become the first program during the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back national titles. The Bulldogs were on the ropes in their Peach Bowl semifinal against No. 4 Ohio State on New Year’s Eve, but used a frantic fourth quarter comeback to pull ahead. Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV will try to further entrench himself as a Dawg legend with a second national title, while defensive lineman Jalen Carter will look for one last dominant performance before entering the 2023 NFL Draft as a top prospect.

Georgia enters the game as a heavy 13-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 62.5. You can follow along right here as we keep track of all of the happenings of tonight’s title game in southern California.

LaDainian Tomlinson in the house pic.twitter.com/sQ04WLsFy4 — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) January 10, 2023

6:25 p.m. update ET: Newy Scruggs of NBC 5 in Dallas-Fort Worth reported that running back Kendre Miller is officially out for tonight’s title game matchup against Georgia. TCU will be without one of its top offensive weapons and will have to rely on Emari Demercado to carry the Horned Frogs on the ground tonight.