Odds to win the 2023-24 College Football Playoff National Championship

We’ve already got picks as to who will take home the trophy next season.

By grace.mcdermott
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 Semifinal Game&nbsp;Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff National Championship game is still happening, but we already have odds for the 2023-24 season’s title game while the Georgia Bulldogs continue to eviscerate the TCU Horned Frogs for the previous championship.

Georgia opens as the favorite to win next season with their odds set at +275 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bulldogs will be the two-time defending champions, and will be looking to be the first team to three-peat since the Minnesota Golden Gophers from 1934-36.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, a perennial contender, was left out of consideration after two losses this season, but they follow Georgia on the odds board at +500 for next season’s national title.

Michigan was this season’s No. 2 seed who fell to TCU in the semifinals, and they’re tied with Big Ten rival Ohio State as the oddsmakers set their chances to win next year at +800.

Here are the odds to win the 2023-24 College Football Playoff National Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2023-24 CFP National Championship Odds

Team Odds
Georgia +275
Alabama +500
Michigan +800
Ohio State +800
Clemson +1200
USC +1500
Tennessee +2000
Florida State +2000
Texas +2200
LSU +2500
Penn State +2800
Notre Dame +3000
Oregon +3000
Utah +4000
Washington +4000
Texas A&M +5000
Oklahoma +5000
TCU +5000
Wisconsin +6000
Florida +8000
Ole Miss +8000
UCLA +10000
Kentucky +10000
Kansas State +10000
North Carolina +10000
Oregon State +10000
South Carolina +10000
Auburn +15000
North Carolina State +15000
Mississippi State +15000
Miami FL +15000
Baylor +15000
Oklahoma State +20000
Minnesota +20000
Louisville +20000
Nebraska +20000
Iowa +20000
Arkansas +20000
Colorado +20000
Pittsburgh +20000
Michigan State +20000
Texas Tech +20000
Boise State +30000
Syracuse +30000
Iowa State +30000
Illinois +30000
Cincinnati +30000
West Virginia +30000
Washington State +30000
Arizona State +30000
UCF +30000
BYU +30000
Tulane +30000
Houston +30000
Arizona +50000
Missouri +50000
Georgia Tech +50000
Duke +50000
Air Force +50000
Virginia +50000
Vanderbilt +50000
Wake Forest +50000
Virginia Tech +50000
San Diego State +50000
Maryland +50000
Kansas +50000
California +50000
Appalachian State +100000
South Alabama +100000
Memphis +100000
Toledo +100000
SMU +100000
Marshall +100000
Louisiana-Lafayette +100000
Boston College +100000
Coastal Carolina +100000
Fresno State +100000
East Carolina +100000
Western Kentucky +100000
UTSA +100000
Northwestern +100000
Stanford +100000
Indiana +100000
Troy +100000
Navy +200000
Army West Point +200000
UAB +200000
Liberty +200000
South Florida +300000
Tulsa +300000
North Texas +300000
Wyoming +300000
Florida Atlantic +300000
Rice +300000
San Jose State +300000
Georgia Southern +300000
Nevada +500000
Southern Mississippi +500000
UConn +500000
Northern Illinois +500000
Middle Tennessee +500000
Miami OH +500000
Colorado State +500000
Utah State +500000
UNLV +500000
Old Dominion +500000
Temple +500000
Ohio +500000
New Mexico State +500000
Kent State +500000
Georgia State +500000
Eastern Michigan +500000
Charlotte +500000
Buffalo +500000
Bowling Green +500000
Akron +1000000
ULM +1000000
New Mexico +1000000
Louisiana Tech +1000000
FIU +1000000
Western Michigan +1000000
UTEP +1000000
Central Michigan +1000000
Ball State +1000000
Arkansas State +1000000
Massachusetts +1000000
Texas State +1000000
Hawaii +1000000

