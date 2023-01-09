The 2022-23 College Football Playoff National Championship game is still happening, but we already have odds for the 2023-24 season’s title game while the Georgia Bulldogs continue to eviscerate the TCU Horned Frogs for the previous championship.

Georgia opens as the favorite to win next season with their odds set at +275 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bulldogs will be the two-time defending champions, and will be looking to be the first team to three-peat since the Minnesota Golden Gophers from 1934-36.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, a perennial contender, was left out of consideration after two losses this season, but they follow Georgia on the odds board at +500 for next season’s national title.

Michigan was this season’s No. 2 seed who fell to TCU in the semifinals, and they’re tied with Big Ten rival Ohio State as the oddsmakers set their chances to win next year at +800.

Here are the odds to win the 2023-24 College Football Playoff National Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook: