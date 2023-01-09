CFP pregame video with John Williams music is why the College Football Playoff is good

The 2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU is underway and those watching the ESPN broadcast got a proper intro that will give you goosebumps.

Legendary composer John Williams conducted a new theme for the CFP title game called “Of Grit and Glory” and a bunch of familiar faces from college football’s past. ESPN had been hyping this up all day and it was well worth the wait. Take a look:

Just an epic, well done piece to introduce us to the sport’s biggest game of the year. We’re greeted by a litany of college football legends as greats like Tony Dorsett, Peter Warwick, Vince Young, Tommy Frazier, and Tim Tebow share their experiences climbing the mountain and achieving the highest honor the sport has to offer. This needs to remain a yearly tradition as it truly captured the magnitude of this game. Well done.