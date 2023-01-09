‘Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania’ final trailer: Kang gives Ant-Man an offer he can’t refuse

Our hero Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), has a dilemma – and that problem is built around Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). The first full trailer for the upcoming Phase Five kickoff, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, showed all of our heroes getting pulled into the Quantum Realm for another adventure. Scott’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) seems to be a focal point of the Ant-Man/Kang conflict. If you’re familiar with the Ant-Man story, Scott has lost a long time with his daughter due to jail and “the blip” during Thanos's saga. Kang promises him that he can give him more time, but it’ll undoubtedly be at a cost.

What does Scott need to bring Kang? How is Janet all tied into this? We get quick shots of Ant-Man variants and MODOK as well.

“Witness the beginning of a new dynasty” is the tagline of the newest poster released today by Disney/Marvel. That’s hinting at the first of two new Avengers films coming in 2025 – the first being Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, due out on May 2, 2025.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters on February 17, 2023. Watch the final trailer below.