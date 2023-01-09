When are the college football rankings for 2023 released?

With Georgia putting the finishing touches on a second consecutive national championship, the Bulldogs should finish atop the final poll for the 2022-23 college football season. TCU could be second but there’s a good chance the Horned Frogs lose some ground to both Michigan and Ohio State in the polls after failing to show up in the title game. So when is the final poll released?

The final results for both the AP and Coaches Poll will be released the morning after the conclusion of the national title game, as all the voters will submit their ballots after knowing the final result. In this particular instance the result has been known for a long time, and the Georgia Bulldogs will once again be atop the college football world.

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee however does not release any final rankings, as their work ends the Sunday after the FBS conference championship games. So there is no final CFP ranking, but the winner does get a very nice trophy.

The big question outside of TCU’s place among the final four will be where the voters rank the likes of Alabama, Penn State and Tennessee. All three programs secured major bowl wins to close out the year and were on the doorstep of the College Football Playoff. If there was an expanded playoff, there’s a good chance all three teams would’ve found a way in. Those three programs will be worth monitoring in the final poll.