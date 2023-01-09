Georgia trolls TCU with Hypnodawg video

No. 1 Georgia is beating the absolute breaks off No. 3 TCU in the second half of the 2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game. Barring TCU making some unprecedented and insane comeback, the Bulldogs will hoist their second straight title trophy shortly.

This game is so out of hand that the Georgia football Twitter account sent out a troll video of TCU early in the third quarter. You’ve heard of Hypnotoad, well now meet Hypnodawg.

This is, of course, a dig at TCU’s Hypnotoad phenomenon, a Futurama bit that became the rallying cry for the Horned Frogs this season. The bizarre nature of this video mocks the weird and bizarre videos that the TCU Twitter account would release following wins, so the UGA social media team clearly did their homework.

I’m just fascinated by the fact that his game is so out of hand that they dropped this in the third quarter. What a letdown from a competitive aspect this game was. Strong 2005 BCS title game between USC and Oklahoma here.