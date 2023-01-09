What is the largest margin of victory in national title game history?

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs absolutely mopped the floor with the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff Championship Game on Monday, winning its second straight national championship with an 65-7 victory. The Dawgs never let its foot off the gas and had the title game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, wrapped up by halftime.

UGA’s 58-point win marked the largest margin of victory in the a national game since the creation of the Bowl Coalition in 1992. The Bowl Coalition was created in an effort to pit the No. 1 vs. No. 2 teams in the country against each other during bowl season to determine a national champion. The Bowl Coalition gave would give way to the Bowl Alliance in 1995, the BCS in 1998, and eventually the College Football Playoff in 2014.

This beatdown easily surpassed other title game blowouts in the past three decades. Nebraska famously torched Florida by 38 (62-24) in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl to win its second straight national championship. That Florida team would turn around and beat up rival Florida State by 32 (52-20) in the 1997 Sugar Bowl the following year to win its first national championship.

During the BCS era, the blowout that stands above the pack is the 2005 Orange Bowl where USC drubbed Oklahoma by 36 (55-19) to claim a second straight national championship. In the College Football Playoff era, two games had previously ended with 28-point margins. Clemson beat down Alabama 44-16 in the 2019 title game and Alabama beat Ohio State 52-24 in the 2021 title game.

It’s going to take a Herculean effort for any future national champion to top Georgia’s bludgeoning in Inglewood.