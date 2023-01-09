What/Who is MODOK? We breakdown the character featured in the latest ‘Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania’ trailer

The best part of the College Football Playoff National Championship between TCU and Georgia ended up being the latest and final trailer for Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, the upcoming installment from the MCU. The film is set to release on Feb. 17 in theaters, and during the broadcast of UGA rolling the Horned Frogs, the last preview was put out. It revealed a ton more about the movie's plot and a new character. MODOK. We will go over what/who MODOK is in the MCU.

M.O.D.O.K. was a test subject of A.I.M. in the comics, and they grew his brain, not knowing that he’d end up taking over the organization. He was originally M.O.D.O.C. or Mental Organism Designed Only for Computing. After he decided to take over A.I.M., the ‘C’ was replaced with a ‘K’ in his name. M.O.D.O.K has been an adversary of Captain America, Spider-Man, and The Avengers in the comics. His powers include having a superior intellect and psychic powers where he can control others.

If you noticed, M.O.D.O.K floats in a Doomsday chair since the mutation did not allow his body to support his massive skull. The chair also has an assortment of weapons. Regarding Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, Corey Stoll, who was Darren Cross/Yellowjacket in the first Ant-Man, will be playing the MCU iteration of M.O.D.O.K. There are still some questions about how Darren survived going to the Quantum Realm that will be answered in the film.

If you want a bit of a taste of M.O.D.O.K., there is an animated series starring the character voiced by Patton Oswalt on Hulu.