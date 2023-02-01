Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tom Hoge and Jordan Spieth return to the field to face off again in the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. The full-field tournament will take place over four days and three golf courses — Pebble Beach, Monterrey Peninsula Country Club, and Spyglass Hill.

Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick join the field, as well, and on the amateur side, we can expect to see some familiar faces in QBs Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen and actors Bill Murray and Jason Bateman.

Matt Fitzpatrick is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with his odds set at +1100. Spieth, last year’s runner-up, and Viktor Hovland are at +1200 to win, with 2022 champion Hoge behind at +2200.

It’s not going to be a sunny California weekend for the pro-am, as the oft-cloudy Monterey Peninsula has rain forecasted on Friday and Sunday. Thursday and Saturday will see cloudy skies, and the golfers can expect cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s throughout the tournament.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am starting Thursday, February 2 and ending Sunday, February 5.

Thursday, February 2

Hi 58°, Low 49°: Cloudy, 16% chance of precipitation, 12 MPH winds

Friday, February 3

Hi 56°, Low 44°: AM showers, 48% chance of precipitation, 8 MPH winds

Saturday, February 4

Hi 56°, Low 48°: Partly cloudy, 12% chance of precipitation, 6 MPH winds

Sunday, February 5

Hi 54°, Low 46°: Showers, 52% chance of precipitation, 13 MPH winds