Full list of tee times for Round 1 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will bring together PGA TOUR golfers and a group of celebrity amateurs over the next four days. A best-ball team pro-am and a classic individual full-field PGA TOUR event will happen simultaneously.
The golfers will play three courses over the first three days — Spyglass Hill, Pebble Beach, and Monterrey Peninsula Country Club — and only a select group of top scorers will advance past the cut to Sunday. Matthew Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth are the pre-tournament favorites as of Wednesday at DraftKings Sportsbook with +1100 odds.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, February 2:
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Course
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|11:30 AM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Scott Stallings
|11:30 AM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Matthew NeSmith
|Greyson Sigg
|11:30 AM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|David Lingmerth
|Joseph Bramlett
|11:30 AM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|Brandon Wu
|11:30 AM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Schenk
|Cameron Percy
|11:30 AM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Martin
|Michael Kim
|11:41 AM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Kyle Stanley
|Tom Hoge
|11:41 AM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Tommy Gainey
|Nate Lashley
|11:41 AM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Alex Smalley
|Mark Hubbard
|11:41 AM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Justin Suh
|Peter Malnati
|11:41 AM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Brian Gay
|Scott Piercy
|11:41 AM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Brehm
|Lucas Glover
|11:52 AM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Sean O'Hair
|Nick Watney
|11:52 AM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|David Lipsky
|Grayson Murray
|11:52 AM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Garrick Higgo
|Lanto Griffin
|11:52 AM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Cody Gribble
|Maverick McNealy
|11:52 AM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Hank Lebioda
|Martin Trainer
|11:52 AM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Cook
|Ryan Moore
|12:03 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Zecheng Dou
|Kyle Westmoreland
|12:03 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Paul Haley II
|Tano Goya
|12:03 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|MJ Daffue
|Ben Silverman
|12:03 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Charles Porter
|Carl Yuan
|12:03 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Eric Cole
|Erik Barnes
|12:03 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Matti Schmid
|Paul O'Hara
|12:14 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Davis Riley
|Wesley Bryan
|12:14 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Sung Kang
|Arjun Atwal
|12:14 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Chappell
|Keith Mitchell
|12:14 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Jonathan Byrd
|Charley Hoffman
|12:14 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Kurt Kitayama
|Doug Ghim
|12:14 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Byeong Hun An
|Brent Grant
|12:25 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Justin Rose
|Chad Ramey
|12:25 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Denny McCarthy
|Richy Werenski
|12:25 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Jordan Spieth
|Ryan Palmer
|12:25 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Henrik Norlander
|Dylan Frittelli
|12:25 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Rory Sabbatini
|Aaron Baddeley
|12:25 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Fabián Gómez
|Andrew Landry
|12:36 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Philip Knowles
|12:36 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Armour
|Kelly Kraft
|12:36 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Viktor Hovland
|Danny Willett
|12:36 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Camilo Villegas
|Erik van Rooyen
|12:36 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Brice Garnett
|Brian Stuard
|12:36 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Bo Van Pelt
|Nick Taylor
|12:47 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Griffin
|Robby Shelton
|12:47 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Harrington
|Nick Hardy
|12:47 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Matt Kuchar
|12:47 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|James Hahn
|Brendon Todd
|12:47 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Smotherman
|Matthias Schwab
|12:47 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Taylor
|Harry Hall
|12:58 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Gligic
|Callum Tarren
|12:58 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Stevens
|Kevin Yu
|12:58 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Garett Reband
|Harrison Endycott
|12:58 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|John Pak
|Dean Burmester
|12:58 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Augusto Núñez
|Nico Echavarria
|12:58 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Brandon Matthews
|Austin Eckroat
|1:09 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Tom Johnson
|Luke Donald
|1:09 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Crane
|Bill Haas
|1:09 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Doc Redman
|Taylor Pendrith
|1:09 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Troy Merritt
|William McGirt
|1:09 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Robert Garrigus
|Greg Chalmers
|1:09 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Max McGreevy
|Beau Hossler
|1:20 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Trey Mullinax
|Will Gordon
|1:20 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Jason Dufner
|Russell Knox
|1:20 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|D.A. Points
|Chris Stroud
|1:20 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Chesson Hadley
|Zac Blair
|1:20 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Brown
|J.B. Holmes
|1:20 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Streelman
|Webb Simpson
|1:31 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Moore
|Jimmy Walker
|1:31 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|S.Y. Noh
|Kevin Tway
|1:31 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Joel Dahmen
|Kevin Kisner
|1:31 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Thomas Detry
|Seamus Power
|1:31 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Long
|Andrew Putnam
|1:31 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Higgs
|Dylan Wu
|1:42 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Trevor Werbylo
|Carson Young
|1:42 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|RJ Manke
|Justin Lower
|1:42 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Roy
|Marcel Siem
|1:42 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Vincent Norrman
|Tyson Alexander
|1:42 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Anders Albertson
|S.H. Kim
|1:42 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Trevor Cone
|Andrew Novak