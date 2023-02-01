Full list of tee times for Round 1 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will bring together PGA TOUR golfers and a group of celebrity amateurs over the next four days. A best-ball team pro-am and a classic individual full-field PGA TOUR event will happen simultaneously.

The golfers will play three courses over the first three days — Spyglass Hill, Pebble Beach, and Monterrey Peninsula Country Club — and only a select group of top scorers will advance past the cut to Sunday. Matthew Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth are the pre-tournament favorites as of Wednesday at DraftKings Sportsbook with +1100 odds.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, February 2: