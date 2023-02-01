 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tees off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday from the Pebble Beach Golf Links. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will bring together PGA TOUR golfers and a group of celebrity amateurs over the next four days. A best-ball team pro-am and a classic individual full-field PGA TOUR event will happen simultaneously.

The golfers will play three courses over the first three days — Spyglass Hill, Pebble Beach, and Monterrey Peninsula Country Club — and only a select group of top scorers will advance past the cut to Sunday. Matthew Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth are the pre-tournament favorites as of Wednesday at DraftKings Sportsbook with +1100 odds.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, February 2:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2
11:30 AM Pebble Beach Tee No. 1 Satoshi Kodaira Scott Stallings
11:30 AM Pebble Beach Tee No. 10 Matthew NeSmith Greyson Sigg
11:30 AM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 1 David Lingmerth Joseph Bramlett
11:30 AM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 10 Ted Potter, Jr. Brandon Wu
11:30 AM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 1 Adam Schenk Cameron Percy
11:30 AM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 10 Ben Martin Michael Kim
11:41 AM Pebble Beach Tee No. 1 Kyle Stanley Tom Hoge
11:41 AM Pebble Beach Tee No. 10 Tommy Gainey Nate Lashley
11:41 AM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 1 Alex Smalley Mark Hubbard
11:41 AM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 10 Justin Suh Peter Malnati
11:41 AM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 1 Brian Gay Scott Piercy
11:41 AM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 10 Ryan Brehm Lucas Glover
11:52 AM Pebble Beach Tee No. 1 Sean O'Hair Nick Watney
11:52 AM Pebble Beach Tee No. 10 David Lipsky Grayson Murray
11:52 AM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 1 Garrick Higgo Lanto Griffin
11:52 AM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 10 Cody Gribble Maverick McNealy
11:52 AM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 1 Hank Lebioda Martin Trainer
11:52 AM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 10 Austin Cook Ryan Moore
12:03 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 1 Zecheng Dou Kyle Westmoreland
12:03 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 10 Paul Haley II Tano Goya
12:03 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 1 MJ Daffue Ben Silverman
12:03 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 10 Charles Porter Carl Yuan
12:03 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 1 Eric Cole Erik Barnes
12:03 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 10 Matti Schmid Paul O'Hara
12:14 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 1 Davis Riley Wesley Bryan
12:14 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 10 Sung Kang Arjun Atwal
12:14 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 1 Kevin Chappell Keith Mitchell
12:14 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 10 Jonathan Byrd Charley Hoffman
12:14 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 1 Kurt Kitayama Doug Ghim
12:14 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 10 Byeong Hun An Brent Grant
12:25 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 1 Justin Rose Chad Ramey
12:25 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 10 Denny McCarthy Richy Werenski
12:25 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 1 Jordan Spieth Ryan Palmer
12:25 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 10 Henrik Norlander Dylan Frittelli
12:25 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 1 Rory Sabbatini Aaron Baddeley
12:25 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 10 Fabián Gómez Andrew Landry
12:36 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 1 Geoff Ogilvy Philip Knowles
12:36 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 10 Ryan Armour Kelly Kraft
12:36 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 1 Viktor Hovland Danny Willett
12:36 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 10 Camilo Villegas Erik van Rooyen
12:36 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 1 Brice Garnett Brian Stuard
12:36 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 10 Bo Van Pelt Nick Taylor
12:47 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 1 Ben Griffin Robby Shelton
12:47 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 10 Scott Harrington Nick Hardy
12:47 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 1 Matt Fitzpatrick Matt Kuchar
12:47 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 10 James Hahn Brendon Todd
12:47 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 1 Austin Smotherman Matthias Schwab
12:47 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 10 Ben Taylor Harry Hall
12:58 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 1 Michael Gligic Callum Tarren
12:58 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 10 Sam Stevens Kevin Yu
12:58 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 1 Garett Reband Harrison Endycott
12:58 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 10 John Pak Dean Burmester
12:58 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 1 Augusto Núñez Nico Echavarria
12:58 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 10 Brandon Matthews Austin Eckroat
1:09 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 1 Tom Johnson Luke Donald
1:09 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 10 Ben Crane Bill Haas
1:09 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 1 Doc Redman Taylor Pendrith
1:09 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 10 Troy Merritt William McGirt
1:09 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 1 Robert Garrigus Greg Chalmers
1:09 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 10 Max McGreevy Beau Hossler
1:20 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 1 Trey Mullinax Will Gordon
1:20 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 10 Jason Dufner Russell Knox
1:20 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 1 D.A. Points Chris Stroud
1:20 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 10 Chesson Hadley Zac Blair
1:20 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 1 Scott Brown J.B. Holmes
1:20 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 10 Kevin Streelman Webb Simpson
1:31 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 1 Taylor Moore Jimmy Walker
1:31 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 10 S.Y. Noh Kevin Tway
1:31 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 1 Joel Dahmen Kevin Kisner
1:31 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 10 Thomas Detry Seamus Power
1:31 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 1 Adam Long Andrew Putnam
1:31 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 10 Harry Higgs Dylan Wu
1:42 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 1 Trevor Werbylo Carson Young
1:42 PM Pebble Beach Tee No. 10 RJ Manke Justin Lower
1:42 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 1 Kevin Roy Marcel Siem
1:42 PM Spyglass Hill Tee No. 10 Vincent Norrman Tyson Alexander
1:42 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 1 Anders Albertson S.H. Kim
1:42 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee No. 10 Trevor Cone Andrew Novak

More From DraftKings Nation