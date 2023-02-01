NASCAR schedule for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in LA

NASCAR is back! The opening exhibition race of the season is set to get going on Sunday, February 5. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California will host the events. Only the Cup Series will be in action, as this weekend’s events are mainly a celebration to hype up the opening of the 2023 race season next week with the Daytona 500.

A year ago, Kyle Busch won the first day of qualifying to claim pole in the first of four heat races. He also claimed pole position for the race and finished second overall behind Joey Logano.

Similar to last year’s Clash format, there will be three stages to the event. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, February 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1, which will determine the starting lineup for four separate qualifying heats on Sunday. The four qualifying heats will then lead to two last-chance qualifying heats to solidify the eventual 27-car starting lineup. Finally, the race will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, February 4

2 p.m. — Garage hours — no coverage

6 p.m. — Practice (Group 1, 2, 3) — FS1, foxsports.com/live

8:30 p.m. — Qualifying — FS1, foxsports.com/live

Sunday, February 5

11 a.m. — Garage hours — no coverage

1 p.m. — Fan track access — no coverage

5 p.m. — Qualifying heat No. 1 — FOX, FOX.com/live

5:15 p.m. — Qualifying heat No. 2 — FOX, FOX.com/live

5:30 p.m. — Qualifying heat No. 3 — FOX, FOX.com/live

5:45 p.m. — Qualifying heat No. 4 — FOX, FOX.com/live

6:10 p.m. — Last-chance qualifying heat No. 1 — FOX, FOX.com/live

6:35 p.m. — Last-chance qualifying heat No. 2 — FOX, FOX.com/live

7:05 p.m. — Pre-race concert — FOX, FOX.com/live

7:50 p.m. — Driver introductions — FOX, FOX.com/live

8 p.m. — Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — FOX, FOX.com/live