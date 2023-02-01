NBA Betting Hub: DraftKings Sportsbook Picks, Betting Splits and Same Game Parlay for February 1

Let’s break down Wednesday’s NBA betting slate on DraftKings Sportsbook!

In this article, the NBABet Stream crew will highlight their top picks from today’s games across the association, along with a Same Game Parlay for Grizzlies-Timberwolves.

Wednesday’s Best NBA Bets

Julian Edlow’s Bet: Memphis Grizzlies -5 vs. Portland Trailblazers

Memphis boasts a 21-3 record at home

The Trail Blazers are 4-6 ATS over their last 10 games

After a five-game road losing streak, the second-best home team in the NBA looks to get back on track.

Chirag Hira’s Bet: Oklahoma City Thunder -5.5 vs. Houston Rockets

The Rockets are just 2-8 ATS over their last 10 games

The Thunder are 7-2-1 ATS over their last 10 contests

The worst team in basketball losing yet another game? Sounds about right.

Matt Moore’s Bet: Sacramento Kings -7.5 vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are 3-7 ATS over their last 10 games, and have failed to cover in five straight contests

Sacramento has won four straight games against San Antonio, including back-to-back double-digit point victories

This is more about San Antonio than Sacramento, as the Spurs are one of the worst teams in the NBA and consistently show little incentive to win games.

Wednesday’s Betting Splits

Takeaways & Notes:

Bettors are very confident in the Warriors, despite the Timberwolves winning eight of their last 10 games at home

The Suns are 7-3 ATS over their last 10 games

The public expects a lot of points in Celtics-Nets

Wednesday’s Most Bet Player Props

Takeaways & Notes:

Irving has gone over his PRA total in six of his last seven games

Hunter has scored 15-plus points in just three of his last seven contests

Gilgeous-Alexander has gone over his PRA total in four of his last five games

Warriors vs. Timberwolves NBABet Stream Same Game Parlay

Chirag’s Leg: Jordan Poole 1+ Steals

Poole has been a surprisingly consistent defensive presence, recording at least one steal in nine of his last 10 games. Only two teams turn the ball over more than the Timberwolves, who average 15.9 giveaways per game.

Julian’s Leg: Steph Curry Over 5.5 Rebounds

Curry is quietly putting together the best rebounding season of his career, averaging 6.3 per game. The two-time MVP has racked up 6-plus boards in five of his last seven contests.

Matt’s Leg: Jaden McDaniels 2+ Assists

McDaniels averages two assists on the year, and he has hit that total in four straight games. With multiple rotational players out or questionable tonight for Minnesota, McDaniels could see an expanded role as a playmaker.

