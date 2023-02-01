Montpellier vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Paris Saint-Germain will look to bounce back from a pair of subpar results when they take on Montpellier Wednesday afternoon. PSG have won just two of their last five games and are only three points clear of Lens at the top of the table with just over half the season gone. Montpellier sit 14th in the table and are also winners in two of their last five contests, although they are coming into this match off a win over Auxerre.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Montpellier vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Date: Wednesday, February 1

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: Fanatiz, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Montpellier: +750

Draw: +475

PSG: -300

Moneyline pick: PSG -300

The league leaders should find a way to get out of this current funk, and Montpellier is one of the worst defensive teams in Ligue 1. The side have allowed 40 goals so far this season, which means PSG’s star attacking trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi should have plenty of chances at finding the back of the net. PSG -1.5 is priced at -120 and PSG -2.5 is listed at +205 on DraftKings Sportsbook for bettors who want to try to extract more value out of this match. PSG over 2.5 goals comes in at +105 and is another intriguing bet for this contest.