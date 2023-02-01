Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, February 1

We’ve got nine games in the NBA Wednesday, which means plenty of choices for bettors when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ja Morant over 9.5 assists vs. Blazers (-135)

Morant has hit double-digit assists in three straight games now, and has back-to-back triple-doubles. He’s +800 to record a triple-double tonight for those interested in backing him there, but this assist prop should be more comfortable. The Grizzlies guard is doing his part as a distributor and with Desmond Bane potentially back in, Morant should have even more assist opportunities.

Jaylen Brown over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Nets (+105)

Brown has attempted at least eight triples in each of the last four games, although he’s only shooting 33.3% from deep. The Nets rank 26th this season in opponent 3-point percentage, so Brown has a favorable matchup here and offers a better payout on this line than his teammate Jayson Tatum. Look for the Celtics forward to get hot from behind the arc tonight.

Stephen Curry over 28.5 points vs. Timberwolves (-125)

Curry went under this line the last time he played the Timberwolves, but the Warriors guard is on fire right now. He’s gone over this line in the last three games and five of his last six. Golden State relies on its point guard for everything offensively, and Curry’s ability to heat up from deep always makes him a threat to go big on the points props. Take the over in a favorable matchup against Minnesota Wednesday.